Drama as goons assault Nairobi Business chairman for allegedly bad-mouthing Sonko - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Goons attack Nairobi Business association chairman Timothy Muriuki for allegedly criticizing Governor Mike Sonko's governance. [Standard]. A meeting convened by the Nairobi Central Business District Association chairman Timothy Muriuki today ended in …
Drama as gang attacks ex-NCBDA boss Timothy Muriuki
Goons attack Nairobi business leaders who were issuing statement on city's poor state
Goons unleash terror in city hotel to defend Sonko's reign
