Drama As UI Ejects Medical Students Using Unofficial, Undated Letter — Nigeria Today

Drama As UI Ejects Medical Students Using Unofficial, Undated Letter

It was drama at the University of Ibadan (UI) after students of the College of Medicine raised alarm over a letter asking them to vacate their hostels before 12 noon on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The students claimed that the letter was neither signed by the new registrar of the institution nor written on the school’s letterhead. They also noted that the letter had no date.

In the letter, the students were ordered to leave their hostels after they staged a protest against what they described as “unfair introduction of professional training fee” by the school authority.

The students, who are under the College of Medicine, had some days back staged the protest at the Alexander Brown Hall, University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

The students claimed that the fee, coupled with new increase in accommodation fee, was capable of making some of them abandon their medical training.

They said the school authority recently introduced the professional fee, ranging from N75,000 to N100,000 per student; while accommodation fee in the school’s halls of residence was raised to N30,000 per student.

The letter, which was signed by the school registrar, Olujinmi Olukoya, said the Academic Board of the College of Medicine, UI, considered the possible security threat that the students’ agitation against the new fees could pose and recommended the hostel closure.

The letter said that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, had approved the board recommendation and directed that the students leave the hostel.

The statement reads, “In view of the security threat that the students’ action may pose, the board, therefore, recommended an immediate closure of the Alexander Brown Hall until further notice with a review of the situation in two weeks. “Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of senate has approved the recommendation of the Academic Board of the College. “Students resident in the Alexander Brown Hall are, therefore, directed to vacate the hall on or before 12noon of Saturday, 7 April, 2018.”

However, a letter signed by the president of the medical students association in the school, Olakorede Jacob, and the general secretary, Yahya Bashir, frowned at the letter of closure of the hostel, saying that it was not written on a letterhead of the institution or dated.

The Punch quoted them as also saying that the letter was not signed by the new registrar, Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi.

When contacted, the Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed that the students had been ordered by a letter from the registrar to vacate the hostel pending review of the situation.

Also speaking on the issue raised by the students on the signing of the letter, Oladejo said that the new registrar, Mrs. Faluyi, would assume office on Monday.

