DRC warlord jailed for 'sexual slavery': NGO - eNCA — Nigeria Today

DRC warlord jailed for 'sexual slavery': NGO
BUKAVU – A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday sentenced a warlord to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of "sexual slavery" a decade ago, an aid group said. Lieutenant colonel Maro Ntumwa, know as "The Moroccan …
