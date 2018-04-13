 Drink buyer steals seller’s wife’s purse, gets N20,000 bail — Nigeria Today
Drink buyer steals seller’s wife’s purse, gets N20,000 bail

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 23-year-old man, Idris Omata, who allegedly stole a woman’s purse while being served a drink, was on Friday brought before a Grade 1 Area Court, Karu, Abuja. The accused, who resides at Nyanya, near Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft. He, however denied the charge. But Police Prosecutor Lawal […]

