Driver, 35, defiles neigbour’s 4-year-old daughter — Nigeria Today

Driver, 35, defiles neigbour’s 4-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old driver, Daniel Mark, was on Wednesday arraigned by the police in a Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly defiling a neigbour’s daughter. The defendant, a resident of Nasarawa Ward, Kaduna, is standing trial on a two-count charge of act of gross indecency and assault. The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the […]

The post Driver, 35, defiles neigbour's 4-year-old daughter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

