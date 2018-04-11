Drivers protest after fatal road crash - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Drivers protest after fatal road crash – The Punch
The Punch
Drivers protest after fatal road crash
The Punch
Commercial bus drivers and some youths on Tuesday took over Siluko Road, in the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, after the driver of a commercial bus died in an accident. Several of his passengers were feared dead. Many commuters were stranded …
