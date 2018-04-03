 Drone pilot gets hefty fine after flying his machine over an Ed Sheeran concert — Nigeria Today
Drone pilot gets hefty fine after flying his machine over an Ed Sheeran concert

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

A drone flight over a packed Ed Sheeran concert in Brisbane, Australia last month cost the pilot more than $800 in fines. The perpetrator was spotted outside the stadium by police as he guided his drone over the crowd.

