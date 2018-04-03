Drug abuse in the North handiwork of Igbo people – Bayero University lecturer, Muhammad — Nigeria Today

Drug abuse in the North handiwork of Igbo people – Bayero University lecturer, Muhammad
Dr. Bala Muhammad of the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University Kano, has accused Igbo drug merchants of supplying codeine syrups to the north. The lecturer made the allegation while presenting a paper at the Kano Youth Summit on Peace Advocacy and Development organised by Hamisu Magaji Foundation, at Mambayya House yesterday. In the paper he […]
