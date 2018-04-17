Drug Dealer Busted After Fingerprints Lifted From WhatsApp Photo [Video] — Nigeria Today

Drug Dealer Busted After Fingerprints Lifted From WhatsApp Photo [Video]

If you’re one of those peeps who likes to send pictures of your quality nugs over WhatsApp, then you might want to exercise a little caution.

Jokes, because there’s no way the SAPS have the kind of technology at their, um, fingertips.

Over in South Wales they do, and the pioneering fingerprint technique has now been used to convict a drugs gang who sent images over WhatsApp.

The BBC with the deets:

An image of a man holding ecstasy tablets in his palm [that image above] was found on the mobile of someone arrested in Bridgend. It was sent to South Wales Police’s scientific support unit and helped to secure 11 convictions. These are believed to be the first convictions in Wales from fingerprints taken from a photograph. The unit’s Dave Thomas described its use as “groundbreaking” and said officers are now looking more closely at photographs on phones seized for potential evidence.

Apparently they’re working on a side project which matches up unsolicited dick pics with the guy who sent them.

OK, they’re not, but you should know that the girl you sent those to has shown her friends and they all laughed at you.

For an explainer of sorts, here’s Dave Thomas:

Helluva effort, chaps.

A further warning from Thomas:

Mr Thomas pointed to how about 80% of people now have mobile phones and use them to record incidents such as fights and car crashes. “We can download and enhance (footage),” he said. “These are all advancements in the digital world – they provide lots of questions we need to provide answers for.”

You might even have to change the name your weed dealer is listed under in your phone.

I’m hoping Thomas goes after people who share motivational quotes with sunrises behind them on social media next, but I’m not holding my breath.

[source:bbc]

