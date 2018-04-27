Drug-infused 3D-printed dentures promise to bite back against infections — Nigeria Today

Drug-infused 3D-printed dentures promise to bite back against infections

Researchers from the University at Buffalo have developed 3D-printed dentures which are able to release controlled doses of medication. They could be used to help battle infections.

The post Drug-infused 3D-printed dentures promise to bite back against infections appeared first on Digital Trends.

