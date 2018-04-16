DStv, GOtv roll-out exciting programmes for kids - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

DStv, GOtv roll-out exciting programmes for kids – The Eagle Online



The Eagle Online DStv, GOtv roll-out exciting programmes for kids

The Eagle Online

Blurt, a funny movie in which Jeremy loses the ability to have an “inside voice” and says everything he thinks aloud, airs on Nickelodeon on April 28 at 11:55am. By The Eagle Online On Apr 16, 2018. Share. This April, DStv and GOtv kids will be in for …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

