DStv, GOtv roll-out exciting programmes for kids — Nigeria Today

DStv, GOtv roll-out exciting programmes for kids

This April, DStv and GOtv kids will be in for an amazing adventure with exciting programmes they will enjoy. Showing this month are some of the most loved cartoons including Shimmer and Shine, Strawberry Shortcake, Paw Patrol and Blurt Blurt, a funny movie in which Jeremy loses the ability to have an “inside voice” and says everything he thinks aloud. It airs on Nickelodeon on Saturday, 28 April at 11:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

