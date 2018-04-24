DT Game Play weekly live stream — Nigeria Today

DT Game Play weekly live stream
We’re streaming The Swords of Ditto today at 2 p.m. PT. This charming top-down rogue-like has early The Legend of Zelda vibes and a unique progression system. We have a few extra Steam codes to give away during our stream.
The post DT Game Play weekly live stream appeared first on Digital Trends.
