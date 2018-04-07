D’Tigers falter against New Zealand — Nigeria Today

D’Tigers falter against New Zealand

D’Tigers of Nigeria fell to New Zealand in their first game of the XXI Commonwealth Games holding in Australia 110-65.

New Zealand dominated and won all the quarters on a night that the Ike Diogu-captained side will want to forget in a hurry as they focus on the next game against North American side, Canada today.

After a close game in the first and second quarters which ended 24-15 and 26-20 respectively in favour of New Zealand, D’Tigers could not cope with the firepower of the team currently ranked 38 in the latest FIBA ranking in the third quarter as they widened the margin with a 31-8 scoreline before sealing the victory with another 29-22 points scoreline.

Kano Pillars star man, Dike Azouma was the highest scorer for the team on the night scoring 15 points (with an 80 percent success from the 3 – point line), three rebounds and one assist, while ever reliable Diogu scored 12 points and seven rebounds.

Making his national team debut, homeboy, Istfanus Yakubu scored 10 points with just about 14minutes on the floor with the technical crew giving all the players except Musa Usman a taste of action in the opening game.

Reacting after the game, Coach Mohammed Abdulrahman who stood in alongside Aderemi Adewunmi for Alex Nwora said that apart from having a good day at the office, their opponents also dominated in rebounds and from the 3 point line.

The head coach of Gombe Bulls Basketball Club conceded that his team met a more experienced side. “I don’t think anything went wrong, we just played against a team that is more experienced than we are. The New Zealand team has professional players earning good pay. To make it even worse, they had a great day. They shot well from the 3 – point line and dominated us in rebounds which played a major role in our defeat.”

“The good thing is, we are going to get better going into the next game. We have learned that the only way we can get through this is to play as a team.”

