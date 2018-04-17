Duale speaks on IEBC woes - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Duale speaks on IEBC woes – Hivisasa
|
Hivisasa
|
Duale speaks on IEBC woes
Hivisasa
Majority leader of the National Assembly, Hon. Aden Duale is now blaming the religious leaders for the IEBC woes saying they were responsible for selecting the commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati and his six commissioners. Speaking to Citizen TV on …
EDITORIAL: Overhaul procurement machine at polls agency
Uhuru 'Fixed' Chebukati despite having Lower Scores Against Opponent
Cancel Save changes Legislators plotting on disbanding IEBC which is in limbo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!