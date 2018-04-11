 Duarte and Mabuza on Winnie: 'This is our heroine' - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Duarte and Mabuza on Winnie: ‘This is our heroine’ – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Duarte and Mabuza on Winnie: 'This is our heroine'
Mail & Guardian
Deputy secretary-general of the ANC Jessie Duarte and Deputy President David Mabuza paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday. Both political leaders recalled her contribution to the struggle and her desire to
#WinnieMandelaMemorial: Read David Mabuza's full speechIndependent Online
All set for Mama Winnie's memorial at Orlando StadiumRNews
Mabuza briefs political parties on #WinnieMandela funeral logisticsBrinkwire (press release)
AllAfrica.com
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.