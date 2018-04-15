Dubai a 'rising giant' in the global hospitality industry - Trade Arabia — Nigeria Today

Dubai a ‘rising giant’ in the global hospitality industry – Trade Arabia
Trade Arabia
Dubai a 'rising giant' in the global hospitality industry
Trade Arabia
Dubai is among the top four most visited cities in the world and was recently named the 'Rising Giant' in the global hospitality industry, said an industry expert at the 10th Annual GM Conference by Hozpitality Group. Participating in a panel …
