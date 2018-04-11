Dubai’s smart license plates contact paramedics when the car crashes — Nigeria Today

Dubai’s smart license plates contact paramedics when the car crashes
Dubai is about to start testing a smart license plate that contacts paramedics if the car is involved in an accident. Unfortunately for rogue drivers, it’ll also facilitate the automatic payment of any traffic fines.
