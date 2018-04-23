Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is in Labour — Nigeria Today

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is in Labour

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is in labour.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, are said to have travelled by car from the Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The couple had announced that they were expecting their third baby back in 2017, after son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.

Writing on the palace’s official Twitter, Kensington Palace said the Duchess was in the early stages of labour on Monday morning.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The post Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is in Labour appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

