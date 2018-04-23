Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is in Labour — Nigeria Today

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is in Labour
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is in labour.
Kate and her husband, Prince William, are said to have travelled by car from the Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The couple had announced that they were expecting their third baby back in 2017, after son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.
Writing on the palace’s official Twitter, Kensington Palace said the Duchess was in the early stages of labour on Monday morning.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
