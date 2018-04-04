Duke of Edinburgh to undergo hip surgery at 96 after being admitted to hospital - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Duke of Edinburgh to undergo hip surgery at 96 after being admitted to hospital – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Duke of Edinburgh to undergo hip surgery at 96 after being admitted to hospital
The Duke of Edinburgh is due to have hip surgery after he was admitted to hospital for the planned procedure, Buckingham Palace has said. Philip, 96, is understood to have had trouble with the hip for about a month and will have an operation on …
Duke of Edinburgh to undergo hip surgery in hospital
Prince Philip admitted to London hospital for hip operation
Prince Philip Admitted To Hospital For Hip Surgery After Missing Several Engagements
