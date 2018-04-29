During Jonathan's regime, people could not sleep because of Boko Haram- Lai Muhammed — Nigeria Today

During Jonathan’s regime, people could not sleep because of Boko Haram- Lai Muhammed

Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed says people in Abuja can now sleep with their two eyes closed because president Muhammadu Buhari has defeated Boko Haram, according to him, the case was not the same four years ago when Goodluck Jonathan was the president.

The minister disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after the tour of major media houses in the US.

Muhammed maintained that Boko Haram remains defeated, in view of what it was before Buhari comes into power and what it was today.

“The important thing is that we made them understand that the unfortunate incident of kidnap of the Dapchi schoolgirls and the recent suicide bombings are not reflective of actually the success of the government in fighting Boko Haram.

“When the government says Boko Haram is defeated, it is from the context of what it was when it came in and what we are today. People have forgotten that less than three or four years ago, people in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, could not sleep with their two eyes closed.

“That four years ago, the insurgents used to stroll into Abuja at will and no building was sacred to them. I mean they were so bold they attacked the force headquarters.” he said

“They attacked the UN headquarters, they attacked newspapers head office, Nyanya Motor Park, was attacked twice and states and towns like Suleja, Kano, Sokoto, Kogi, Borno, were game for them. So, when we say we have defeated Boko Haram, it is precisely what we mean. Today, night life has returned to Maiduguri, weekly football leagues are being played in Maiduguri, schools have been reopened, roads have been reopened” he continued.

On N-Power, Muhammed stated that Nigerians has never seen a situation where 200,000 university unemployed graduate were employed and another 200,000 have been screened and waiting to start work.

“Again, our N-Power programme, they’ve never seen this kind of thing in Nigeria before wherein one fell sweep, you employed 200,000 university unemployed graduate and another 200,000 have been screened and waiting to start work,

“Our government enterprise and empowerment programme has given out loans to about 200,000 cooperatives and individuals and our conditional cash transfer, today, has fed over 200,000 families.

“So these are the kinds of things we have done at a time when the price of crude oil was not as high as it was in 2011. So we have come to tell the world and I’m glad that they’ve been very well received. We were able to give the correct perspective of what the administration has been able to achieve.”

“It became very important to give this information to the foreign media so that in their editorials, in their comments and when they are writing stories, they would be doing so from the context of the actualities on ground,” he added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

