During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 'We all can play a part in protecting children' - Daily Local News — Nigeria Today

During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, ‘We all can play a part in protecting children’ – Daily Local News
|
fox13now.com
|
During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 'We all can play a part in protecting children'
Daily Local News
At left, Deborah Ryan, county coordinator, Safe and Healthy Communities Initiative; back row left to right, Christine Zaccarelli, CEO of CVC; Ana Ocampo Gonzalez; Joe Myers; middle row, Rachael Wonderlich and Brooke Hedderick, vice president of …
Commentary: Take 5 days of action to stop child sexual abuse
Waterloo's Magnet Forensics teams up with US non-profit to fight child sex abuse
Hull man gets life sentence for continuous child sex abuse
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!