 Duruiheoma And Credible Population Figure - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Duruiheoma And Credible Population Figure – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Duruiheoma And Credible Population Figure
Independent Newspapers Limited
Those who understand the importance of ascertaining a country's population figure would agree that it is essential, among other things, for effective and impactful national planning. Keen followers of the precarious posture of the Nigerian population

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.