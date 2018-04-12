Duterte apologises to Hong Kong victims of Manila hostage tragedy - South China Morning Post — Nigeria Today

Duterte apologises to Hong Kong victims of Manila hostage tragedy – South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post
Duterte apologises to Hong Kong victims of Manila hostage tragedy
In a surprising and dramatic move during his visit to Hong Kong, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday offered a long-awaited apology for the Manila bus hostage crisis. Upending his predecessor's steadfast refusal to accept the blame for a …
