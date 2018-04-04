Dwayne Johnson ‘not quite sure’ he’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ — Nigeria Today

Dwayne Johnson ‘not quite sure’ he’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’
The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is apparently not over. Johnson cast some doubt on whether or not he will appear in Fast and Furious 9 after previously criticizing some of his co-stars.
The post Dwayne Johnson ‘not quite sure’ he’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!