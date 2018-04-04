 Dwayne Johnson ‘not quite sure’ he’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dwayne Johnson ‘not quite sure’ he’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is apparently not over. Johnson cast some doubt on whether or not he will appear in Fast and Furious 9 after previously criticizing some of his co-stars.

The post Dwayne Johnson ‘not quite sure’ he’ll be in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.