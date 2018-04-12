 Dwayne Johnson's Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye - YNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dwayne Johnson’s Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye – YNaija

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


YNaija

Dwayne Johnson's Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye
YNaija
Watching the trailer for soon-to-be-released disaster film Rampage made me realise how similar it is to another disaster sibling in San Andreas, the 2015 film directed by Brad Peyton. I'd later discover that Rampage is also directed by Brad Peyton, and
Hollywood honours Nigerian-American football legend, Christian OkoyeThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.