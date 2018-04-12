Dwayne Johnson's Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye - YNaija — Nigeria Today

Dwayne Johnson’s Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Dwayne Johnson's Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye
YNaija
Watching the trailer for soon-to-be-released disaster film Rampage made me realise how similar it is to another disaster sibling in San Andreas, the 2015 film directed by Brad Peyton. I'd later discover that Rampage is also directed by Brad Peyton, and …
Hollywood honours Nigerian-American football legend, Christian Okoye
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!