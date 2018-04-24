DxO Labs files for bankruptcy in France, according to legal notice — Nigeria Today

DxO Labs files for bankruptcy in France, according to legal notice

Photography software company and the developer of the DxO One cameras has filed for bankruptcy, according to a legal bulletin in a French newspaper. The company hasn’t commented on the legal filings.

The post DxO Labs files for bankruptcy in France, according to legal notice appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

