Earth Day 2018 Was About Plastic Pollution—But Greens Missed the Target - The Daily Caller — Nigeria Today

Earth Day 2018 Was About Plastic Pollution—But Greens Missed the Target – The Daily Caller
|
The Daily Caller
|
Earth Day 2018 Was About Plastic Pollution—But Greens Missed the Target
The Daily Caller
Last Sunday, April 22, was designated by the Earth Day Network as Earth Day 2018. This year's Earth Day was dedicated to ending global plastic pollution. While efforts to reduce plastic pollution are needed, the campaign missed the mark by emphasizing …
Grasping at Straws
Give us this day our daily poison
Civil society groups demand action to end plastic pollution
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!