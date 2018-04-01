Easter:  APC urges  Nigerians to emulate Christ’s virtues of tolerance, sacrifice  — Nigeria Today

Easter: APC urges Nigerians to emulate Christ’s virtues of tolerance, sacrifice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined Christians in Nigeria and across the world in celebrating Easter which commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

A statement issued on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi made available to BusinessDay said, “in line with the true essence of Easter, the Party urges Christians to take cognizance of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Cavalry for our sins.

“We call on all irrespective of religious affiliations to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as epitomized by his life of understanding, tolerance and sacrifice. Only then will we co-exist peacefully as a nation and collectively achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

“As we gather around family, friends and loved ones for the festivities, we also urge Nigerians to remember in our thoughts and prayers the abducted schoolchildren who remain in the captivity of terrorists. We assure of the federal government’s solid commitment to ensure their safe release and bring lasting peace to the country’s North East.”

Innocent Odoh, Abuja

