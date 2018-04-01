Easter: As Christ is risen, Nigeria will also rise – Jonathan - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Easter: As Christ is risen, Nigeria will also rise – Jonathan – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Easter: As Christ is risen, Nigeria will also rise – Jonathan
Vanguard
Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Christians and all Nigerians to use this period of Eater to show love and tolerance for one another. Nigeria ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Dr. Jonathan, who gave the statement in his …
Goodluck Jonathan's Easter Message: 'Nigerians Are Not Animals'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!