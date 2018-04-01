Easter: DPP calls for love, prayers for Nigeria - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Easter: DPP calls for love, prayers for Nigeria – The Eagle Online
Easter: DPP calls for love, prayers for Nigeria
The National Chairman of the Party, Garshon Benson, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday said Easter should be used to exemplify the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the World and humanity. By The Eagle Online On Apr 1, 2018. Share …
