 Easter: Frsc Cautions Motorists Against Reckless Driving — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Easter: Frsc Cautions Motorists Against Reckless Driving

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised passengers to caution drivers against reckless driving to avert carnages during and after Easter festival. The Deputy Sector Commander and Head of Operation in Ondo State, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated this while speaking with journalists on Saturday in Akure, the state capital. Ogungbemide said it has become imperative […]

The post Easter: Frsc Cautions Motorists Against Reckless Driving appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.