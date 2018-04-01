Easter: Obire Calls for Sober Reflections — Nigeria Today

Easter: Obire Calls for Sober Reflections
Delta Gubernatorial hopeful, Obire O’diakpo, Ph.D has called on Deltans to seize the opportunity of the 2018 Easter Season to embark on a sober reflection, and be prepared to be part of the liberation that his team is bringing to the State, to set it free from the raging misrule, come 2019. The aspirant however […]
The post Easter: Obire Calls for Sober Reflections appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
