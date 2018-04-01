Easter: Obire Calls for Sober Reflections — Nigeria Today

Easter: Obire Calls for Sober Reflections

Delta Gubernatorial hopeful, Obire O’diakpo, Ph.D has called on Deltans to seize the opportunity of the 2018 Easter Season to embark on a sober reflection, and be prepared to be part of the liberation that his team is bringing to the State, to set it free from the raging misrule, come 2019. The aspirant however […]

The post Easter: Obire Calls for Sober Reflections appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

