Easter: Osun indigenes enjoy free train ride home - TVC News — Nigeria Today

Easter: Osun indigenes enjoy free train ride home – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Easter: Osun indigenes enjoy free train ride home
TVC News
No fewer than 2000 passengers benefitted from the free train service offered by the Osun state government for Easter celebrations. At every festive period of every year, people take the free train ride from Lagos to Osun to celebrate and take another …
Apology not enough
SPECIAL REPORT: Four years after award of contract, Osogbo-Gbongan road remains a death-trap
CSOs ask Osun assembly to pass LG autonomy bill
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!