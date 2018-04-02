Easter: Pius Hommen, Urges National Unity, Support for Lalong — Nigeria Today

Easter: Pius Hommen, Urges National Unity, Support for Lalong

Plateau based youth activist, Comrade Pius Hommen, has called on the youths of the nation to draw lessons from the Easter season when the death of Jesus Christ which many thought marked the end of the Saviour but actually created room for the resurrection which restored life and man’s hope for salvation.

He stated this in an Easter address to youths of Plateau State on Easter Sunday.

Comrade Hommen said just like the resurrection of Jesus Christ which many looked forward to after his crucifixion, Nigerians should not be despondent but also be hopeful and look forward to a better nation.

“No matter the situation today, God can never forget His own. He clothes the grasses of the fields and feeds even the birds of the air, how much more we whom he made in his own image and likeness. Let us keep working and keep praying, certainly better days are ahead.”

The youth activist also urged all indigenes and residents of Plateau State to work for the unity of the country and keep supporting Rt Hon Simon Lalong, the executive governor of the State, in his quest to restore Plateau to its state of former glory.

“Governor Lalong has proved within this short time that he is the right man to take Plateau to greater heights. He needs our support for him to achieve our collective dreams of a strong and prosperous state. Plateau State will be stronger in a more united Nigeria.

“Let us all commit to continue to work for Nigeria’s unity; let us also dedicate ourselves to the progress of Plateau State by supporting Simon Lalong. Certainly, our tomorrow is looking better than we can imagine”, he concluded.

