Ebenezer Obey marks 76th birthday, launches EOMF  — Nigeria Today

Ebenezer Obey marks 76th birthday, launches EOMF

As Juju mastro Evangelist Ebenezer Obey- Fabiyi clocked 76 today instead of throwing a bash, the music legend has decided to seize the event to impact lives, as well as give back to the society, especially the younger generation.

Obey, who will clock 76 on April 3 said that despite the expectation to paint the town red with another classy event to mark his birthday this year, he had concluded plans to launch an initiative aimed at empowering youths, including talented young musicians.

According to the music icon, the desire to institute a music foundation tagged: Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation (EOMF), is a dream come true. “It is my joy that this dream has become a reality. I shared this burning vision and commitment to give back to the society through the youth employment initiative in music and skill acquisition to the teeming youths at my 75th birthday last year. And I thank God for the success of the initiative through the support of well-meaning Nigerians. Though it was not easy, we are glad that the dream has come to pass.

“I want to thank God for making it possible to witness another birthday; 76. I feel happy and grateful to God. Looking back at all what God has done in my life. I have nothing to do than to pay gratitude to Him and to thank all my fans and admires all over the world for their support over the years. I formed my first band, Royal Mambo Orchestra in Idogo, when I was 15 and today I am 76. That means I have been in music professionally for 61 years. God has been so grateful to me in my music career and life entirely,” Obey said.

He hinted that aside the prayer session that would hold on April 3 at his Lagos State residence, a Special Thanksgiving Service will hold on April 29 at the Decross Gospel Mission Church, headquarters, Agege, Lagos; where the foundation will be officially projected as well as introduce one of his sons, Reverend Folarin Obey-Fabiyi as the deputy General Overseer of the church.

He said: “It can be described as a low key event. Primarily, it is all about the foundation, because I see it as a relief for the youths. It will cover music, skill acquisition, information technology, modern recording studio, scholarship scheme, mentoring, among others. We are providing about 400 computers as a training centre for youths and create more opportunities that will reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country. The givingback project is even bigger than me and I will appreciate wellwishers and people who believe in developing the youths, to join me in achieving this dream.”

The post Ebenezer Obey marks 76th birthday, launches EOMF appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

