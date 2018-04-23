 Ebun-Adegboruwa, Adeniji Kazeem, 62 others shortlisted for SAN conferment [SEE LIST] — Nigeria Today
Ebun-Adegboruwa, Adeniji Kazeem, 62 others shortlisted for SAN conferment [SEE LIST]

Posted on Apr 23, 2018

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, weekend, shortlisted 64 lawyers for consideration for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, for this year. Among the 64 are Lagos lawyer and activist, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa and Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu, who is a rights activists and National Coordinator of Legal Defence and Accountable Project, […]

