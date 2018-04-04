Ecobank Mobile App Is Now Four Million Users — Nigeria Today

Ecobank Mobile App Is Now Four Million Users

The upgraded version of Ecobank’s mobile app has attracted three million new customers in sixmonths, taking the total number of users to fourmillion. The bank revealed this in a statement yesterday. According to the statement, the app builds on the core functionality that saw the original version applauded as a game changer for African banking […]

The post Ecobank Mobile App Is Now Four Million Users appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

