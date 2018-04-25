Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge - Disrupt Africa — Nigeria Today

Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge – Disrupt Africa



Disrupt Africa Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge

Disrupt Africa

Ecobank has called for applications to the second edition of its Fintech Challenge, with the bank seeking potential startup partners, and offering cash prizes to the top three applicants. The inaugural Ecobank Fintech Challenge was launched last year …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

