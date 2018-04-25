Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge - Disrupt Africa — Nigeria Today

Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge – Disrupt Africa
Disrupt Africa
Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge
Ecobank has called for applications to the second edition of its Fintech Challenge, with the bank seeking potential startup partners, and offering cash prizes to the top three applicants. The inaugural Ecobank Fintech Challenge was launched last year …
