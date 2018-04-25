 Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge - Disrupt Africa — Nigeria Today
Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge – Disrupt Africa

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business


Disrupt Africa

Ecobank opens applications to 2nd Fintech Challenge
Ecobank has called for applications to the second edition of its Fintech Challenge, with the bank seeking potential startup partners, and offering cash prizes to the top three applicants. The inaugural Ecobank Fintech Challenge was launched last year

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

