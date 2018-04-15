Economy attracted N20.89tn investments in five years – NBS - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Economy attracted N20.89tn investments in five years – NBS – The Punch
Economy attracted N20.89tn investments in five years – NBS
Nigerian economy attracted a total investment inflow of $68.5bn (N20.89tn) between 2013 and 2017, figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics have revealed. An analysis of the capital importation report made available to our correspondent …
