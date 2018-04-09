ECOWAS to make self-sufficiency in rice a reality by 2025 – Official - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

ECOWAS to make self-sufficiency in rice a reality by 2025 – Official – Vanguard
ECOWAS to make self-sufficiency in rice a reality by 2025 – Official
Vanguard
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says its rice offensive programme would make self-sufficiency in rice a reality in the sub-region by 2025. Mr Ernest Aubee, Principal Programme Officer and ECOWAS Head of Agriculture Division, made …
