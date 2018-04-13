 ECOWAS Youth Parliament Confers Healthcare Award On WHO Coordinator In Borno. — Nigeria Today
ECOWAS Youth Parliament Confers Healthcare Award On WHO Coordinator In Borno.

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinator in Borno state, Dr. Musa Audu Idowu has bagged the 2018 ECOWAS Youth Parliament Icon of Humantarian service award for his contribution to the healthcare services in the country. Idowu , a Medical Doctor cum philanthropist, had at various times served in Jigawa, Abia, Kebbi, and Benue states, before […]

The post ECOWAS Youth Parliament Confers Healthcare Award On WHO Coordinator In Borno. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

