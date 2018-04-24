Edo APC abandons Oyegun, endorses Oshiomhole for national chairman — Nigeria Today

Edo APC abandons Oyegun, endorses Oshiomhole for national chairman
Edo State caucus of the All
Progressives Congress, APC,
yesterday, unanimously endorsed
former Governor Adams
Oshiomhole to contest for the
national chairmanship of the party
in the forthcoming convention.
State Chairman of the party,
Anselm Ojezua, who disclosed
this after a meeting of party
chieftains at the Government
House in Benin City, said the
party resolved to proceed with
the congress at the wards, local
government and state levels.
“The state chapter of the party
unanimously resolved to support
the former governor to vie for
the position of national chairman
at the national convention billed
to hold on May 14 in the Federal
Capital Territory, FCT.”
Senate Deputy Chief Whip,
Senator Francis Alimikhena, said
Comrade Oshiomhole is the right
man to take over the leadership
of the party at the national level
when the tenure of the present
Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun,
ends in June.
Member representing Etsako
Federal Constituency at the
House of Representatives,
Johnson Oghuma, said the state
caucus of the party agreed that all
votes from Edo State should be in
support of Comrade Oshiomhole.
“The position of the state caucus
is not negotiable. Oshiomhole has
the experience to take the party
to the next level, especially as the
2019 presidential election draws
close.”
Member representing
Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal
Constituency, Ehiozuwa
Agbonayinma, also said
Oshiomhole has the charisma to
comfortably lead the party at the
national level.
“The state caucus has
collectively done the needful by
requesting Comrade Oshiomhole
to assist in re-organising and
preparing the party for the 2019
presidential election.”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!