Edo Assembly passes vote of confidence on Buhari — Nigeria Today

Edo Assembly passes vote of confidence on Buhari

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on programmes and projects that had positively transformed the economy of the nation.

The House also condemned the motion for the impeachment of the president, moved in the Senate by Sen. Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Majority Leader of the House, Roland Asoro, (APC Orhionmwon South), moved the motion for vote of confidence on Buhari under matters of public importance.

The House Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoror, (APC Esan Central) seconded the motion.

Asoro described the call for the impeachment of the president by an Edo Senator as an embarrassment to the people of the state and Edo South in particular.

He said the Senator did not consult with his constituents before moving the motion.

The law maker said, “There is no reason to call for the president’s impeachment. He is doing well. It is difficult to rebuild what was destroyed by PDP during its 16 years administration.

”The president cannot fight insecurity without procuring the fighter jets,” the majority leader said.

He said that the president should be commended for winning the war on corruption and insurgency in the country.

Other APC lawmakers also condemned the impeachment motion and warned the opposition party to stop heating up the polity.

At the end of deliberations on the floor of the House, the House in a superior voice vote, passed a vote of confidence on the president.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, directed that copies of the resolution be sent to the president, the Senate, Governor of the state and Inspector-General of Police, among others.

