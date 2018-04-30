Edo Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On PMB — Nigeria Today

Edo Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On PMB

Edo state House of Assembly yesterday passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, asserting that the people of the state will continue to support his transformation agenda for Nigeria. The House also carpeted the senator representing Edo South senatorial district of state, Senator Matthew Urhoghide for his call for the impeachment of President […]

The post Edo Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On PMB appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

