Edo Azura project: Speedy delivery demonstrates immense potential, friendly investment climate – Obaseki — Nigeria Today

Edo Azura project: Speedy delivery demonstrates immense potential, friendly investment climate – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the successful partnership between the state government and developers of Edo Azura Power Project has further demonstrated how much other investors can achieve if they invest in the state.

The governor made the submission during an interview with journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, noting, “The impact of the Edo Azura project is quite significant because it tells the world that things can be done properly and in line with global best standards in Nigeria, particularly in Edo State.”

Obaseki said, “The Edo Azura Power Project signals the opportunities available in Edo State and what can be achieved. On the back of Azura, we have the confidence to continue to develop other ground-breaking transactions with the experience with lenders from the World Bank and other partners who supported us.

“If we go out today to talk about investments in Edo, the positive experience of Azura will be referenced. It makes us very confident when it comes to embarking on groundbreaking initiatives or projects,” he added.

Obaseki noted that the project signals to the outside world that Edo State is ready and open for investors to do business, as it has key elements required for industrialisation.

According to the governor, “The state government that supported Edo Azura project is still open and in place. Despite that the project began in the Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, my administration is a continuation of that government. Edo Azura Power plant is also in place to support other ground-breaking transactions with other investors.”

Obaseki said, “We are currently talking with developers of Edo Azura Independent Power Project to work with us in other ground-breaking development projects.”

Noting that the state government will continue to partner with investors, he said, “As a government that is very interested in development, that understands the transformational capacity of industries, we will support any developer who is ready to invest in the state.

He added that after the state contributed land to the developers of Edo Azura Power project, she ensured compensation was paid and that the host community was sensitised on the need to cooperate with the developers.

Obaseki said, “The project has made quite a lot of impact because of the developers of the project acted responsibly and were committed to ensuring that the project impacts on the community, which was top priority. In the selection of contractors and other conversations and discussions, it was made clear that the project creates jobs.”

Noting that there was a deliberate plan to create jobs in the local community with the project, he said, “The contractors on site are Siemens, Julius Berger as well as other consultants, who had detailed work plans on how to hire locally and build local capacity. Throughout the period of construction of the project, I can’t recall any incident between the community and developers. This was because the developers were committed to hiring and building capacity locally.”

