Edo Governor Bans Open Grazing Of Cattle For 90 Days — Nigeria Today

Edo Governor Bans Open Grazing Of Cattle For 90 Days

Less than 48 hours after protests at the Government House over the killing of a pastor by suspected herdsmen, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday banned open grazing of cattle for 90 days in some communities in the state. He said the 90-day period will be used to identify those lawfully allowed to […]

The post Edo Governor Bans Open Grazing Of Cattle For 90 Days appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

