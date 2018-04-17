 Edo govt. to partner NPS on new prison — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Edo govt. to partner NPS on new prison

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Edo State Government is to partner with the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to build a new prison facility in the state. Gov. Godwin Obaseki said this on Tuesday when the new Comptroller of Prisons, Edo Command, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.