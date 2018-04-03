Edo IDPs upbeat over inmates’ feat in 2018 JAMB results — Nigeria Today

Edo IDPs upbeat over inmates’ feat in 2018 JAMB results

The authorities of Ohogua Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are upbeat following the superlative performance of student-inmates of the camp in the recently released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Solomon Folunsho, general overseer of International Christian Mission Centre and operator of the camp, told newsmen in Benin City that 59 out of the 63 students who wrote the matriculation examinations scored above 200, while the remaining students scored 198, 197 and 180, respectively.

Folunsho said some of the students scored between 288 and 298, saying most of them chose University of Benin (UNIBEN) as first choice and medicine as first course.

He said that male students scored the highest mark of 298 and 297 than their female counterparts, saying the inmates were students of the IDPs primary and secondary schools located within the camp.

“For me, l want to thank God, and the children for their seriousness and hard work. They really want to succeed and they are doing their best.

“I am very happy and want to thank everyone who had contributed to their success, volunteer and employed teachers who taught them. I am really very happy. I also thank the government for giving us the enabling environment for this to happen,” he said.

He also disclosed that more than 200 students of the schools enrolled for this year West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

While urging other students in the secondary school to emulate their colleagues who had secured admission into various tertiary institutions across the country to study various academic discipline, he however appealed to government at all levels, well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to invest in the education of the inmates, as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Folunsho, while thanking the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for the assistance so far to the camp, however, solicited for more.

The post Edo IDPs upbeat over inmates’ feat in 2018 JAMB results appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

