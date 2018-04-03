Edo institute gets new Acting Rector — Nigeria Today

Edo institute gets new Acting Rector
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed Prof. Abiodun Falodun, as the acting Rector of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!